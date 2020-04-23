Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.18, but opened at $71.28. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 2,191,590 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.