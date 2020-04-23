Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $177.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

