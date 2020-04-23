Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,594.25 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Thomas Dmitro Ciz purchased 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,594.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 629,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$200,896.95.
Pieridae Energy stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.83.
About Pieridae Energy
