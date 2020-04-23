Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,594.25 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Senior Officer Thomas Dmitro Ciz purchased 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,594.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 629,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$200,896.95.

Pieridae Energy stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.83.

Get Pieridae Energy alerts:

About Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.