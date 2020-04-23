Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHNX. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 703.80 ($9.26).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 557.20 ($7.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 699.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total value of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

