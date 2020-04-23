Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

