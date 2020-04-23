PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROFAC LTD/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROFAC LTD/ADR and WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.13 $64.00 million $0.52 2.06 WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR $5.51 billion 0.24 -$277.25 million N/A N/A

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR.

Volatility & Risk

PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PETROFAC LTD/ADR beats WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury. The company offers clothing, homeware, beauty, and other lifestyle products, as well as operates as a department store clothing retailer. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, and personal loans. In addition, the company is involved in cash and debt management, property development, and logistics activities. It operates approximately 626 WSA stores in South Africa and 86 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.