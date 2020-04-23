Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,245

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,690.69 ($35.39).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,035.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,508.26. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.