Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.59. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

