Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.64%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.59. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.
About Perma-Pipe International
