Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Critical Analysis

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.05 $44.72 million $1.81 5.46 Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.85 $53.69 million $2.93 7.12

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp 22.91% 10.58% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.