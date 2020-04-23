Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 453.28. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $468.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.