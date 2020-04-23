Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PTAL opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. PetroTal has a twelve month low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.