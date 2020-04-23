Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal (LON:PTAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of PTAL opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. PetroTal has a twelve month low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About PetroTal
