Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
HZD stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Horizon Discovery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).
Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile
