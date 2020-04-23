Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HZD stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Horizon Discovery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

