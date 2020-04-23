Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 182 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.96.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

