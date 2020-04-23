Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON:CAML opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.13. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

In related news, insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.