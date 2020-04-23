Peel Hunt Boosts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 200

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IWG to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285.50 ($3.76).

IWG opened at GBX 204 ($2.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00). Also, insider Mark Dixon bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

