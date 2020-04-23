Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

