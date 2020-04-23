Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Posts Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,880.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock worth $401,150. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

