Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Park Electrochemical worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.95. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.