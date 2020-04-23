Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.40, 240,283 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,753,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $276,758,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 1,677,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

