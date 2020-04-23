Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $6.19 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

In other news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.