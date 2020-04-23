Oyster Point Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OYST) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 28th

Oyster Point Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OYST) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 28th. Oyster Point Pharma had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Oyster Point Pharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OYST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,814,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

