Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Down 2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.51, 15,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,408,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXLC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.25%.

In other news, Director David S. Shin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 92.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 95,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

