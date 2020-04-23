Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

