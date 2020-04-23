Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €11.31 ($13.15) on Tuesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.09.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

