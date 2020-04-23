Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €11.31 ($13.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.09. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

