Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

CIT Group stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CIT Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,346 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CIT Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

