Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

BNGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNano Genomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

