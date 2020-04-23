Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Critical Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -649.95% -123.08% Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13%

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Novelion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$24.96 million ($0.70) -1.93 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.10 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novelion Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncolytics Biotech and Novelion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

