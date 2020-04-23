Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 21,772,700 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NYSE:OMC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 181.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 236,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

