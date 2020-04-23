Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $28.64, 1,973,102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,179,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.94.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

