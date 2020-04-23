Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ODX stock opened at GBX 31.19 ($0.41) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Omega Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

