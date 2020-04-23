Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,253 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.87.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

