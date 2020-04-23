Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 38,732 Shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £16,654.76 ($21,908.39).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,150 ($2,828.20).

On Thursday, January 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 14,909 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. ULS Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

