Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tennant worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tennant by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tennant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.