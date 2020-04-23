Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,574 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Consol Energy worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. Consol Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

