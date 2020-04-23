Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of TiVo worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

