Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Medifast worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $15,227,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Medifast by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Medifast stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

