Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $471.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

