Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $24,981,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $716,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WMC opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a current ratio of 883.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

