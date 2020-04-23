Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.