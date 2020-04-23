Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Appian worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $6,123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,055,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.