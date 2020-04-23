Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of BGC Partners worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

