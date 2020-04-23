Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

