Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $8,260,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.20. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. TheStreet cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.