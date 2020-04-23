Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of GoPro worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $428.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

