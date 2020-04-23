Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,724 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YEXT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,641,432 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,907 shares of company stock worth $2,166,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

