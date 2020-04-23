Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,940 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,388,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

