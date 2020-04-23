Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 101,987 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Unisys worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

NYSE UIS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.85. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UIS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.