Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,760 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of US Ecology worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 140,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

