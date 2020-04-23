Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.13.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Novocure has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,330 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after buying an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,536,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.